It looks like Bill Gates isn’t just relying on the potential of sun-dimming technology to save humans from a climate change fate he says awaits unless something is done, because the Microsoft co-founder is already warning the masses that they’ll be required to make some sacrifices. Gates made the comments in a “60 Minutes” segment with Anderson Cooper:

“It’ll be the most amazing thing mankind has ever done,” says Bill Gates about getting to zero carbon emissions. “It’s an all-out effort, you know, like a world war, but it’s us against greenhouse gases.” https://t.co/pBAn6L6Wdp pic.twitter.com/Ke8yIG6o6G — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) February 15, 2021

That’s richer than NY-style cheesecake:

“We’re all going to have to make difficult sacrifices”—Bill F’ing Gates to a Vanderbilt heir https://t.co/VoWPJ0HpdS — Josh (@JoshsBurnerAcct) February 15, 2021

It’s always fun to watch a couple of rich people discuss what the poors are going to have to give up in order to achieve their climate utopia.

Nothing about how he lives his life will change. His Malthusian dreams are just for the average folks. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) February 15, 2021

The ultimate form of societal dominance is some asshole with 4 jets making working parents feel bad for hearing the house. #BillGates #ClimateCrisis https://t.co/DxmA1Y5wQW — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) February 15, 2021

No thanks. You’re pushing an agenda not science, and America knows it. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) February 15, 2021

REMINDER: This man is a monster. Don’t let the nerd glasses fool you. He doesn’t KNOW he’s a monster, but this is the type of human being who would kill millions with his ideas and not lose a second of sleep over it. https://t.co/cJIzwiAdf4 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 15, 2021

Yes, these two “sacrifice” soooo much. When their efforts drive fuel prices out of sight, they are not affected at all. — Thom Bate (@thom_bate) February 15, 2021

Too bad none of the “journalists” who interview Gates ever seem to find the time to ask what he’s going to sacrifice.

Hypocrites all. His 66,000 Sqft mansion. A fleet of Jets, general aviation aircraft and a collection of helicopters. An auto dealership number of Mercedes, Lamborghinis and Ferraris. Masses: No gas powered vehicles, No Natural gas heat. No meat. No travel. No freedom. pic.twitter.com/eYRa0bBi6Y — Paul Geren (@KeysRetired) February 15, 2021

99% of the gas being emitted in America right now is coming from this pal of Jeffrey Epstein. https://t.co/75cGgkhApE — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) February 15, 2021

Gates has also been dubbed a “climate evangelist”:

Bill Gates is a philanthropist and climate change evangelist. https://t.co/1TQQna7oSr — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) February 15, 2021

Who says it’s not a religion!?