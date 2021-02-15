It looks like Bill Gates isn’t just relying on the potential of sun-dimming technology to save humans from a climate change fate he says awaits unless something is done, because the Microsoft co-founder is already warning the masses that they’ll be required to make some sacrifices. Gates made the comments in a “60 Minutes” segment with Anderson Cooper:

That’s richer than NY-style cheesecake:

It’s always fun to watch a couple of rich people discuss what the poors are going to have to give up in order to achieve their climate utopia.

Too bad none of the “journalists” who interview Gates ever seem to find the time to ask what he’s going to sacrifice.

Gates has also been dubbed a “climate evangelist”:

Who says it’s not a religion!?

