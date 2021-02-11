Today the Democrat House managers are concluding the presentation of their case at the Senate impeachment trial, and Rep. Joaquin Castro basically told the senators that January 6th proved that they’re not getting much for the trillions of dollars the U.S. spends to equip and maintain a military:

Rep. Joaquin Castro: "We have spent trillions of dollars building the strongest military in the world, and billions of dollars on the most sophisticated weaponry on the planet, to prevent the kind of attack that occurred at this Capitol on January 6" https://t.co/YubPpuDO6i pic.twitter.com/055YlMym7R — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 11, 2021

Wait, seriously?

We don't use the military for domestic law enforcement. And he's either the dumbest member of Congress or he knows it and is playing for the cameras. https://t.co/OG6gy5xCrW — Space Lazar Wolf (@NathanWurtzel) February 11, 2021

he literally doesn't know what militaries are for lol — Some Pleb on the Internet (@pleb78) February 11, 2021

Or he gets it but hopes nobody else does…

Democrats want to use the power of the Military on it's own citizens. https://t.co/XNsW9XOsBS — Chadwick Redmayne (@BlueThunder2021) February 11, 2021

Sometimes they just make it easy by saying that out loud.

Insane, traitorous bullsht. You built the strongest military in the world to crush domestic conservative protests? Libs are so clueless they have no idea how terrible this stuff sounds. https://t.co/2hteB27eXW — David Sharp (@DavidSharp84) February 11, 2021

um, no. That's not at all why. — MyBurneraccount (@BurnerCraigs) February 11, 2021

The empire is turning its sights inward https://t.co/Vnw6g3HQxa — K!LLA CAM 🌺 (@killa_cam214) February 11, 2021

This mf basically just said we should have used drones and moabs on American soil on American citizens 1/6/2021 — 1DC (@1DigitalCrypto) February 11, 2021

I'm convinced these guys all slap their hand on a Bible and swear to uphold a document they've never read. https://t.co/rKs0Wk9b3k — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) February 11, 2021

That’s entirely believable.