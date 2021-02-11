During the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden had many virus-related promises along these lines:

Fast-forward to today at the National Institute of Health where Biden provided a vaccination update, and he was proud to report that his administration has indeed shut down the virus! Oh wait, that didn’t happen — but Biden did blame Trump yet again:

Former Trump comms director Alyssa Farah and others called BS on Biden’s attempts to blame the previous administration:

Sure, that’s shameless, but most of the mainstream media will lap it up.

It’s become apparent that the only “plan” this administration has at the moment is to keep blaming the previous administration.

If he does it has yet to reveal itself.

It’s unlikely the fact-checkers will do much with this other than try and find a way to spin it in Biden’s favor.

