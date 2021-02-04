President Biden delivered a foreign policy speech today, and he served up this warning for Vladimir Putin:

President Biden: "I made it clear to President Putin, in a manner very different from my predecessor, that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions — interfering in our elections, cyberattacks, poisoning its citizens — are over." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 4, 2021

Does Biden even remember what happened when he was in the VP’s office?

This would be a departure from the Obama Administration policy as well wouldn't it? https://t.co/bvkYn5JQk1 — Shane Vander Hart (@shanevanderhart) February 4, 2021

Big time! And Biden should know because he was right there for eight years. Remember the fanfare over the “reset button”?

Or Obama’s hot mic promise of “more flexibility”:

And remember when Obama/Biden mocked Mitt Romney for his warnings about Russia? Good times:

Remember that time at band camp? pic.twitter.com/Nh2OpJDmL8 — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) February 4, 2021

“The 80s called, they want their foreign policy back.” – Barry Obama https://t.co/nQJUUvp7Bu — ChrissieMayrsBoobs🎈🎈 (@chrissiemayrsb1) February 4, 2021

Why Mitt Romney's Cold War mentality is out of date: http://t.co/Rj6HtOiv #RomneyNotReady — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 22, 2012

Self-awareness takes another holiday.

Empty words. It was during his administration that Putin invaded Ukraine — John Calcagno (@CalcagnoJohndj) February 4, 2021

Also the Russian interference in 2016 happened during the Obama administration’s watch, but sure, Biden’s going to really bring the heat on Russia.