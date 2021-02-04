President Biden delivered a foreign policy speech today, and he served up this warning for Vladimir Putin:

Does Biden even remember what happened when he was in the VP’s office?

Big time! And Biden should know because he was right there for eight years. Remember the fanfare over the “reset button”?

Or Obama’s hot mic promise of “more flexibility”:

And remember when Obama/Biden mocked Mitt Romney for his warnings about Russia? Good times:

Self-awareness takes another holiday.

Also the Russian interference in 2016 happened during the Obama administration’s watch, but sure, Biden’s going to really bring the heat on Russia.

