As we pointed out earlier, Senate Judiciary Democrats brought visual aids to the confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett:

‘Where’s MY picture?!’ Dems DRAGGED for shamelessly placing pics of people ‘who WILL LOSE’ healthcare in front of ACB at #SCOTUSHearing https://t.co/JtJ4bhPZ2e

Democrats have just unveiled a series of large photos of people – families, children, adults – who they say are at risk for losing health care coverage if Barrett is confirmed. (Barrett is in the pink suit facing the photos below) pic.twitter.com/kmwzR1XvFw — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) October 12, 2020

On Fox News, law professor Jonathan Turley said that reminded him of something:

On Senate hearing scene, @JonathanTurley tells Sandra Smith and Bill Hemmer the poster-sized 'victims' posters looks like it's from a John Wayne Gacy trial, not a Senate confirmation hearing.

Reminds all mandate was already struck down as LAW, not anyone's to decide. #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/frIi6Y81yR — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 12, 2020

Jonathan Turley is comparing the hearing to the trial of John Wayne Gacy pic.twitter.com/h9M1fHoNf8 — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) October 12, 2020

Well, there it is!

I love @JonathanTurley , he said the senate room looks like a trial for John Wayne Gacy 😎 — Karen sutton (@karensutton_) October 12, 2020

@JonathanTurley LOL! Hilarious and spot-on analogy re: John Wayne Gacy! — WeWerePromisedZombies! (@JeromehartlF) October 12, 2020

And the circus is just beginning. What do the Dems have up their sleeves next?

***

Related:

‘Logically and constitutionally absurd’: Jonathan Turley thread steamrolls emerging Dem SCOTUS talking point