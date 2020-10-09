President Trump was on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show for two full hours today, and in reference to Iran, the president said this on the air:

null

Here’s the video/audio:

Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes then added this:

Hey, why talk tough when you can just send pallets of cash and make nuclear deals?

Soleimani’s unavailable for comment, and it isn’t because of talk. As usual, Rhodes should have sat this one out:

Rhodes’ level of self-unawareness remains high.

