Last night during the vice presidential debate, Sen. Kamala Harris said that a Biden administration wouldn’t seek to ban fracking:

.@JoeBiden will not ban fracking. That is a fact. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 8, 2020

Progressive Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, weren’t happy with that claim. However, maybe Democrats will breathe a sigh of relief after @Mike_Pence tweeted video of Joe Biden telling their voters something completely different:

Harris herself said the same thing during a Democrat debate earlier this year:

Kamala Harris wants this video of her saying "There is no question I'm in favor of banning fracking." off the internet. Please don’t share this pic.twitter.com/Pm47ttbLvN — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 8, 2020

Were Biden and Harris lying then, or now? We’ll assume they’re always lying just to be safe.

So you're saying Kamala Harris lied in the debate tonight… https://t.co/iYU7QeRDsQ — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 8, 2020

Big surprise.