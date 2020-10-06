We told you Tuesday about the Director of National Intelligence declassifying documents that show John Brennan briefed Obama on Hillary Clinton’s plan to tie then-candidate Trump to Russia.

Fox News reported it this way:

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Tuesday declassified documents that revealed former CIA Director John Brennan briefed former President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s purported “plan” to tie then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server” ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Fox News has learned.

Ratcliffe declassified Brennan’s handwritten notes – which were taken after he briefed Obama on the intelligence the CIA received – and a CIA memo, which revealed that officials referred the matter to the FBI for potential investigative action.

President Trump has since said that he’s now going to approve the declassification of all documents related to the “Russia hoax”:

