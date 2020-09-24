As we told you earlier today, the president and first lady went to the Supreme Court building in order to pay their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While moments of silence were being observed, activists nearby booed and chanted “vote him out,” among other things.

Political scientist Ian Bremmer saw that as just more proof that Trump is a “divider in chief”:

Divider in Chief.

Painful to watch. pic.twitter.com/nOeCOS2jrK — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 24, 2020

He’s my President. Legitimately elected. And he’s done so much damage to the prestige of the office. Hurts my heart. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 24, 2020

Trump was to blame for the class-less display? Figures:

The President is there to honor a woman on the opposite end of the political spectrum. He isn't being divisive. This isn't a good look for Democrats — Mostly peaceful Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) September 24, 2020

Screaming obscenities at a memorial service is more about the divisive crowd. The pain is from the intolerants booing. https://t.co/3ZrOpPesoi — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 24, 2020

Leftists once again behaving like idiot children, being disrespectful at a memorial service to satisfy their narcissistic feral drive for vindictive political screeching and once again its Trump's fault. 🙄☕ https://t.co/pscPHaThQ9 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 24, 2020

Who's doing the dividing here? — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) September 24, 2020

Right?

Trump showed up to politely pay his respects to a legend despite their political differences. He wore a mask. It's the people who couldn't put aside their own issues to meet the moment who are the problem here. https://t.co/uFYh73bHC8 — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) September 24, 2020

Your people, Ian — Nico (@niconic____) September 24, 2020

Booing someone at a memorial says more about them than it does him. — KeithTheTriple (@keiththetriple) September 24, 2020

Americans don’t like mobs, riots, violence or screaming obscenities at the president. None of this bodes well for Dems on 11/3. The Kavanaugh debacle backfired & so did impeachment. Dems can’t control themselves & never learn. This is Exhibit 8,512. https://t.co/9duKYPhooK — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 24, 2020

The Left has learned nothing.