Self-described “activists” showed up at the home of Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and they were upset that he didn’t dignify their actions by stopping for a chat. They claim he fled:

🚨BREAKING🚨 @SenThomTillis fleeing his house and refusing to talk to activists protesting outside his house https://t.co/bUEWpRAtZt — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) September 21, 2020

BREAKING: Youth voters are outside @SenThomTillis house demanding he delay a vote on #SCOTUS nomination until 2021 following his statement Sat morning. He wouldn’t even look us in the eye; here’s him fleeing his own house after he sent a dozen cop cars. #ncpol @sunrisemvmt pic.twitter.com/LZ6SobfaH6 — Sunrise North Carolina (@sunrisemvmtnc) September 21, 2020

Showing up at private residences ramps up the creepiness a couple notches, and Mitch McConnell knows all about that.

"activists" lol — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 21, 2020

“Youth voters” was a nice touch as well.

how dare he not stop to chat amiably with *checks notes* a mob of sign-wielding protestors who have shown up to harass him at his home https://t.co/MaXdLQu3nn — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) September 21, 2020

“Why didn’t he stop so we could berate him in front of his own house” is a question that answers itself.

I get that it looks confusing, but sometimes people do what is called "go to work". It isn't typically referred to as "fleeing their house". Hope this helped. — MARC INSINGA (@InsingaMarc) September 21, 2020

Yep: “Fleeing his house” = “leaving for work.”

At least turn the sprinklers all the way up. — Yali Elkin (@yalielkin) September 21, 2020

Thank you for reelecting him now — FreedomForever (@TrailBlazers45) September 21, 2020

Yeah, I don’t understand why he wouldn’t stop and talk to a mob that inappropriately showed up at his home. Grow up! https://t.co/Lj1jg9GTDF — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) September 21, 2020

No one owes you lunatics anything. https://t.co/hbvjEsNsKG — BT (@back_ttys) September 21, 2020

Let’s ask these protestors where they live and how they’d react if an angry mob was standing outside their house. I swear these folks want trump to win. — Stop Making Sense (@Talkinghead2017) September 21, 2020

Because that’s what they’re doing, whether they know it or not.