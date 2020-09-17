As we told you yesterday, President Trump hosted an event at the White House during which a historic Middle East peace deal was signed. CNN used the event as an opportunity for some social distance shaming.

Writing in The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, whose anonymously sourced “scoop” caused a Democrat feeding frenzy until the story fell apart and was then eclipsed by Bob Woodward’s recorded interview with Trump, had an approach to the peace deal that was not unexpected. But just in case, this deserves to be prefaced with a beverage warning:

Authoritarian leaders, and authoritarian-curious leaders win; Iran and the Palestinians lose. And other such conclusions about normalization: https://t.co/aXqjF2hkFD — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) September 16, 2020

One thing’s for sure:

Rough week for these guys. pic.twitter.com/TlnYHhOyQf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020

Jeff Goldberg turned one of the more interesting political magazines into Salon. You don’t have to keep pretending it’s good to sound interesting to your friends and colleagues. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020

And we’re totally digging the term “authoritarian-curious leaders”:

Incredible. pic.twitter.com/qKqpKFhIsh — American Journalists Publish Chinese Propaganda (@JohnEkdahl) September 17, 2020

Four anonymous sources told him Iran and the Palestinians aren't ruled by authoritarians. https://t.co/0t0sBMlzFT — John Cooper (@thejcoop) September 17, 2020

Their narrative is too entrenched. They can’t move. https://t.co/WyYdFBrQek — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 17, 2020

According to the lefty media and former members of the Obama administration the only path to Middle East peace might have involved shipping another pallet of cash to Tehran.

Hold on. Did he just… imply… that Iran isn't authoritarian? https://t.co/ioftKhhwlm — RBe (@RBPundit) September 17, 2020

Funny to watch the meltdown as the DC types find out that appeasing terrorists/nuclear powers was not the key to peace the entire time — Drain The Swamp! (@saveTheKids1776) September 17, 2020

Iran and the Palestinians aren't authoritarians? https://t.co/09SPJ7UA5C — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 17, 2020

Um, aren't the Iranians authoritarians? And the Palestinians aren't exactly peaceful democratic actors either, pal. https://t.co/KuQtPKJFGl — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 17, 2020

Totally no brutal crackdowns in Iran and Palestine isn’t being run by a terrorist organization at all. 🤦‍♂️😂

How much are you getting paid to produce this drivel Jeff. Sheesh. — Troy Kuhn (@Tachyon362) September 17, 2020

"Why Peace Is Bad" by Jeffrey Goldberg https://t.co/LrbFJIFUGa — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) September 17, 2020

Remember his big scoop a couple of weeks ago? Whatever happened with that? — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 17, 2020

How quickly the news cycle moves along!

I can't tell if this is supposed to be parody… https://t.co/Y773HvVygI — Shiek El Schmuck (@el_schmuck) September 17, 2020

Obligatory: