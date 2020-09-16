The Middle East peace agreements that were negotiated this year by the Trump White House and signed this week at the White House will definitely trigger the previous administration.

As a matter of fact, just four years ago, international relations super-genius John Kerry was saying that such a thing wasn’t possible:

The Obama administration braintrust couldn’t have been more wrong:

Yeah, and that’s even debatable.

Trending

Fact check: Quite possibly true.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bahrainDonald TrumpIsraelJohn KerryMiddle Eastuae