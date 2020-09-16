The Middle East peace agreements that were negotiated this year by the Trump White House and signed this week at the White House will definitely trigger the previous administration.

As a matter of fact, just four years ago, international relations super-genius John Kerry was saying that such a thing wasn’t possible:

John Kerry with a 2016 Middle East take that aged like milk in a sauna. pic.twitter.com/2Vae6yDJFt — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 16, 2020

The Obama administration braintrust couldn’t have been more wrong:

John Kerry may have been the worst Secretary of State ever, which says a lot https://t.co/q55auCaxD5 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 17, 2020

Yeah, and that’s even debatable.

Weapon grade cluelessness. Hard to believe this milquetoast was Secretary of State. https://t.co/CVtERsOOrv — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 17, 2020

This is like watching a very self-assured iguana attempting to translate Latin https://t.co/VGgmr9GfSR — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 17, 2020

Take a bow, gigolo. No one in the history of politics has ever been more wrong https://t.co/weq68wlGNq — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) September 17, 2020

The funniest part about this clip is not what he says. Instead, it’s the arrogance and confidence with which he says it. https://t.co/6pKA9Tg6sN pic.twitter.com/rUjZMi7uFI — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) September 17, 2020

“There will be no separate peace between Israel and the Arab world” 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/c8MFTYV4s9 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) September 16, 2020

what an utter failure https://t.co/jsXqoNErCy — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 16, 2020

Man… Has anyone been more abjectly wrong about something? https://t.co/2eODo6foHU — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 16, 2020

As bad as Kerry was (and he was the second-worst Secretary of State ever), it's a safe bet nobody will be worse than Hillary Clinton. — Steve Eggleston (@NoRunnyEggs) September 17, 2020

Fact check: Quite possibly true.