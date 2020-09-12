It all started with a video that’s been going around showing a woman claiming to have received an absentee ballot request form in the mail that has President Trump’s picture on it. The video has been just recently deleted, but not before it had already been spread by people with millions of followers, such as Bette Midler and Jimmy Kimmel (the latter of which has already deleted his tweet, which is screen-shotted below:

I am stunned. Even after 4 years of this cheating, lying MFer, he would pull a stunt like this! https://t.co/rXWjSV1Bwe — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 12, 2020

How is this acceptable to ANYONE? https://t.co/apT7vR2fSc — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 12, 2020





Maybe Midler didn’t see, or care, about this:

⚠️THIS MAY BE FALSE – I WILL UPDATE⚠️ — Jay Arnold 🎬 (@jadedcreative) September 12, 2020

Ya think so!?

Please delete this. This is full of misinformation and misrepresentations. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 12, 2020

How very NOT surprising:

Kimmel broadcasts to his 11M followers a misleading and obviously false video. Gets numerous responses and finally deletes. But, no correcting the record, no admission of mistake. And, of course, zero consequences Video here: https://t.co/qnmRRNL7xZ pic.twitter.com/fBxN1gJSbY — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 12, 2020

What was shown in the video was of course a Trump campaign mailer that also contains information on how to request an absentee ballot (as has been done by other campaigns as well). But hey, “tweet first, ask questions later — if ever,” or something.

Hi Jimmy! That mail ballot request form did not come from a state or county government office, it came from a political campaign — it’s extremely routine for campaigns, parties, and nonprofits to send out mail ballot application forms out to lots of people every election year — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) September 12, 2020

It’s almost as if they hoped it was true that official absentee ballot request forms had Trump’s picture plastered all over them.

@jimmykimmel tweeted out this same video and then deleted because he learned that it’s misinformation. — Fredo was Faking (@GladiatorMinion) September 12, 2020

That you're so stupid, you mean? — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 12, 2020

I’m legit embarrassed for these people. https://t.co/RIPOgwOMJN — Mulder’s Magical Economic Angel Dust Spray (@proteinwisdom) September 12, 2020

And yet they mock Trump for calling out “fake news” while continually spreading it around themselves.