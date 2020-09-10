It all started with President Trump’s tweet about Barack Obama and Mitt Romney:

“Journalism” being what it is, reporters will just instinctively rush out to prove Trump wrong. In this case the journalist in question is a Washington Post White House correspondent, who shared this information:

Is that supposed to prove or disprove something?

No it isn’t.

And also…

Other than that, another great Trump rebuttal from a “journalist.” *Eye roll*

