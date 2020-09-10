Former Bill Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich now spends plenty of time slamming billionaires and ironically making a very decent living by teaching all about income inequality.

The billionaire Reich had in his sights this week was Tesla’s Elon Musk:

Tesla forced all workers to take a 10 percent pay cut from mid-April until July. In the same period, Tesla stock skyrocketed and CEO Elon Musk’s net worth quadrupled from $25 billion to over $100 billion. Musk is a modern-day robber baron. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 8, 2020

Musk fired back the mother of all reality checks:

All Tesla workers also get stock, so their compensation increased proportionately. You are a modern day moron. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2020

Ouch!

"Hello? 911? I need to report a murder. No, I don't think the body can be identified, the burn marks are too severe" https://t.co/HqYaYk9iID pic.twitter.com/y5Kc6cgkLe — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) September 10, 2020

If Reich knows the “proper” way to run a company maybe he could find someone willing to put him in charge of one (but it would probably be a neverending search).

The narrative certainly is all that matters to Dems like Reich.