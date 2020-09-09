A recent study on the Sturgis rally and COVID-19 was just alarming enough to cause a media feeding frenzy about the story because it’s fertilizer for the preferred narrative:

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally held in South Dakota last month may have caused 250,000 new coronavirus cases, study finds. https://t.co/p1BiGhoZY6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 9, 2020

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was "superspreading event" that cost public health $12.2 billion: analysis https://t.co/Xnu4bvvIhJ pic.twitter.com/krMuy3ZAtC — The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2020

However, Reason took a look at it and found an entirely different story:

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally caused 250,000 cases of COVID-19, say economists and media outlets. But public health officials say only 260 cases have been linked to the event. #ReasonRoundup https://t.co/PTy6ntPK95 — reason (@reason) September 9, 2020

Reason took the study and applied some, well, reason:

According to South Dakota health officials, 124 new cases in the state—including one fatal case—were directly linked to the rally. Overall, COVID-19 cases linked to the Sturgis rally were reported in 11 states as of September 2, to a tune of at least 260 new cases, according to The Washington Post. There very well may be more cases that have been linked to the early August event, but so far, that’s only 260 confirmed cases—about 0.1 percent of the number the IZA paper offers.

The article then goes on to explain how those behind the study arrived at the 250,000 number.

There doesn’t seem to be many in the media in a rush to look into what protests and riots have done to spread COVID-19. Go figure!