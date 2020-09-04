It seemed like only a matter of minutes from the time The Atlantic’s anti-Trump article was published to the time the Dems had ads at the ready.
Here’s another quick turnaround story that’s adding fuel to the “coordinated effort” fire:
First on @NBCNews: Democratic super-PAC launches $4 million ad campaign in Michigan, Wisconsin & Pennsylvania featuring a veteran who's a Trump-to-Biden voter.
New buy seeks to capitalize on The Atlantic's piece on his remarks about those who died in war. https://t.co/SklmIYEiFV
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 4, 2020