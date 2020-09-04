It seemed like only a matter of minutes from the time The Atlantic’s anti-Trump article was published to the time the Dems had ads at the ready.

Here’s another quick turnaround story that’s adding fuel to the “coordinated effort” fire:

Wow, that was fast.

If it’s not a coordinated effort the media and Dems are going out of their way to make it look like it was.

