A little while ago we talked about Kamala Harris’ speech that was intended to be a rebuttal of sorts to the Republican convention that is by most measures blowing the Democratic convention last week out of the water (and they know it).

First of all, people were wondering why Joe Biden wasn’t the candidate delivering the address, since his name is penciled in at the top of the ticket. But that said, Harris’ speech contained all kind of jabs against Trump and dire warnings:

Harris on Trump's coronavirus response: "Donald Trump froze. He was scared, and he was petty and vindictive." — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 27, 2020

"We all know he's not changing," Harris says of Trump. "The president he has been is the president he will be but we have a chance to right these wrongs and put America on a better path forward." — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 27, 2020

"The reality is that the life of a Black person in America has never been treated as fully human," Kamala Harris says. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 27, 2020

And after all the doom and gloom, Harris concluded this way without a hint of irony:

"We have a choice between the light and the dark," Harris says in closing. "I believe America will choose the light." — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 27, 2020

With that you’d think that Harris would be eager to continue the discussion with reporters, but just like with Joe, the Biden/Harris campaign was in no hurry to let the candidate take questions:

Harris doesn’t answer shouted questions, including whether she’ll go to Wisconsin and whether the officer who shot Jacob Blake should be charged (she’d never answer that last one even in a press conference given that all the facts aren’t out). — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) August 27, 2020

Kamala Harris flees reporters' questions after divisive speech riddled with falsehoodspic.twitter.com/QLIzGsinBg — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 27, 2020

Kamala Harris just walked out without taking questions. I only hear *one* reporter trying to ask her a question on her way out. pic.twitter.com/BgYWoV5dMD — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020

Harris can’t risk getting called on her record or what’s really happening in the country.

Remember if it was Pence who didn’t answer questions, he’d have been trampling on the free press. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 27, 2020