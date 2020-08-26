The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota took place a little earlier this month, and you can be sure the media couldn’t wait to try and connect some dots:

More than 100 coronavirus cases in 8 states linked to massive Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota https://t.co/jQaD3t8DKG — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 26, 2020

Ah, OK then.

With that in mind, Sharyl Attkisson has an assignment for the MSM to completely ignore:

All we hear coming from the lib media outlets on that request is the deafening sound of crickets.

It’s fascinating how Sturgis, pool parties, and churches are COVID death traps, but thousands out protesting and rioting every night are no problem at all. Science is amazing! — Randy Adams (@randalladams) August 26, 2020

More specifically, Democrat “science.”