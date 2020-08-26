The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota took place a little earlier this month, and you can be sure the media couldn’t wait to try and connect some dots:

Ah, OK then.

With that in mind, Sharyl Attkisson has an assignment for the MSM to completely ignore:

All we hear coming from the lib media outlets on that request is the deafening sound of crickets.

More specifically, Democrat “science.”

