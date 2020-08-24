When it comes to selective “journalism,” nobody does it quite like CNN reporters. For today’s example, CNN’s Brian Stelter had an assist from CBS News’ Paula Reid to complain that other White House reporters didn’t get their chance to put their particular brand of activism on display. Stelter wonders if it’s a coordinated effort:

Was this prearranged? Trump fields softballs from media sources he prefers, then exits quickly? https://t.co/KkOg0RMxDS — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 23, 2020

Maybe Trump should have fielded a couple questions from Cardi B so the media would have considered it an “acceptable” grilling.

Awesome now do Biden. — Gametechpolitics (@gametechpolitic) August 24, 2020

You'd think it was a Biden press conference. https://t.co/ev2jHUcYWg — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) August 24, 2020

Except there were actually questions!

He is running things in the Biden-style. The difference is Donald is not fed the questions ahead of time, like they have done with Joe. https://t.co/lO0OF1FoYL — Brad Slager: Me, Gerard, Bourbon, and Poor Choices (@MartiniShark) August 24, 2020

Brian Stelter does not approve! That is, unless it’s Biden doing the exact same thing. But remember, there’s no such thing as double standards when it comes to the Dems. https://t.co/FtjQN6pA24 — Chief Justice Robert’s Gavel (@ChiefGavel) August 23, 2020

That's exactly what biden does but worse… no questions. I love it when lefty media types try to use the accusations on them against their opponent. Very good Brai Brai. — Jay Connor (@J_Con_McMan) August 23, 2020

Did one of those reporters ask Trump what’s enchanted him about being president? Oh wait, that was a NY Times reporter’s question for Obama that he answered while Stelter and the rest of the MSM swooned.