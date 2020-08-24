When it comes to selective “journalism,” nobody does it quite like CNN reporters. For today’s example, CNN’s Brian Stelter had an assist from CBS News’ Paula Reid to complain that other White House reporters didn’t get their chance to put their particular brand of activism on display. Stelter wonders if it’s a coordinated effort:

Maybe Trump should have fielded a couple questions from Cardi B so the media would have considered it an “acceptable” grilling.

Except there were actually questions!

Did one of those reporters ask Trump what’s enchanted him about being president? Oh wait, that was a NY Times reporter’s question for Obama that he answered while Stelter and the rest of the MSM swooned.

