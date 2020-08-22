Meteorologists are now predicting that two hurricanes could eventually end up in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, possibly eventually as category one storms. They are currently both tropical storms heading towards the Gulf.

With that, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spotted another opportunity to try and close the sale on the Green New Deal:

Heh. “NOW how much would you pay?”

We have a guess as to the answer.

Just hand lefties like AOC all the money in the world and somehow every problem humanity has ever had to endure will magically disappear.

Just ask California how their progressive state version of the GND is working out for them.

“Vote for me and I’ll change the weather” used to be viewed as an insane thing to say but now it’s fairly mainstream on the Left.

