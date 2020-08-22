Meteorologists are now predicting that two hurricanes could eventually end up in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, possibly eventually as category one storms. They are currently both tropical storms heading towards the Gulf.

With that, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spotted another opportunity to try and close the sale on the Green New Deal:

Talk to me again about how a Green New Deal “goes too far to address the problem” https://t.co/kgK1A7jLtR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 22, 2020

Heh. “NOW how much would you pay?”

The Green New Deal has nothing to do with hurricanes or the climate. Your old handler already admitted it was a socialist takeover and not "environmentalism." — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) August 22, 2020

So what I wonder here is, is she actually ignorant enough to think that ANY policy response — literally any single one, include universal genocide of the whole human race — would change this, or if she's just shitposting to please her rube audience. https://t.co/n4FtCKnZTk — Jeff B., now with 50% more annoyingness (@EsotericCD) August 22, 2020

We have a guess as to the answer.

Socialism will stop the Hurricanes. https://t.co/SZRdw1gd1v — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 22, 2020

The Green New Deal will also prevent earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and solar eclipses. https://t.co/JKwk3kaaCw — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 22, 2020

Just hand lefties like AOC all the money in the world and somehow every problem humanity has ever had to endure will magically disappear.

Talk to me about how a Green New Deal will prevent 2 hurricanes from hitting the US at the same time. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 22, 2020

Like hurricanes have only like been around like literally 100 years and will like literally end if we like spend $94,000,000,000,000 dollars, literally. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) August 22, 2020

The GND is gonna fix nature. https://t.co/Ipv5MptYFr — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) August 22, 2020

Where were you on this in 1933? https://t.co/iafDOCVSsC — The Dapper Breamer (@Lupus_Loricatus) August 22, 2020

We're totally gonna stop the hurricanes by throwing seized private property at them https://t.co/EYjD6QFNO8 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 22, 2020

She thinks the government can prevent hurricanes 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ylOrhaQVFN — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) August 22, 2020

Why wait for hurricanes to knock your power out when you can have blackouts year round? https://t.co/7qFOJ8vQHO — Willie Brown knows affirmative action. (@ARaised_Eyebrow) August 22, 2020

Just ask California how their progressive state version of the GND is working out for them.

Oh. Government can prevent meteorological events now.

Cool. — Libertarian Rants (@ColoLibertarian) August 22, 2020

“Vote for me and I’ll change the weather” used to be viewed as an insane thing to say but now it’s fairly mainstream on the Left.