It’s day one of the Democratic National Cyber Convention — and by that we mean “the first night of recorded speeches from prominent Democrats.”

But before getting started on the Dem convention, MSNBC was showing President Trump speaking at the airport in Minneapolis, but Chuck Todd explained their decision to cut away: Trump was being “highly political”:

Democratic hack @chucktodd didn't want to "linger" on "highly political speech" from Trump on first day of #DNCConvention pic.twitter.com/ZmROhUbq9D — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) August 17, 2020

There might have been some other things about the Trump event in Minneapolis that troubled MSNBC:

Cutting away from minority business owners who also spoke. https://t.co/GlaWDJBTD7 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 17, 2020

What a surprise!

The Republican candidate for president gave a "highly political speech" as he campaigns for re-election. Unprecedented! Shocking! 🤣🤣🤣 — Mr.Coolidge (@MrCoolidge2) August 17, 2020

LAUGH TRACK "We're not going to show you this presidential speech since it's highly political. Now back to the Democratic convention chatter." https://t.co/vxqRLcCK0D — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 17, 2020

So not listening to the minority business owners who also spoke what not “necessary” to listen to? Could you be any more bias with your on air reporter @MSNBC ? Anything that is positive the media hates. Maybe turn to Portland riots where people are beaten alive to unconscious — The Business-Collective podcast (@TheBusinessColl) August 17, 2020

Does that mean MSNBC won't "linger" on tonight's "highly political" speeches at the DNC? Didn't think so…. https://t.co/KK4uF8vJUj — Rich Noyes (@RichNoyes) August 17, 2020

What a hack not a real reporter. https://t.co/d6GfJxHlsA — James Briggs (@JamesBr05230325) August 17, 2020

Not possible, because about a month ago Todd guaranteed that MSNBC’s daytime newscasts are 100 percent bias-free. *Eye roll*