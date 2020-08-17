It’s day one of the Democratic National Cyber Convention — and by that we mean “the first night of recorded speeches from prominent Democrats.”

But before getting started on the Dem convention, MSNBC was showing President Trump speaking at the airport in Minneapolis, but Chuck Todd explained their decision to cut away: Trump was being “highly political”:

There might have been some other things about the Trump event in Minneapolis that troubled MSNBC:

Trending

What a surprise!

Not possible, because about a month ago Todd guaranteed that MSNBC’s daytime newscasts are 100 percent bias-free. *Eye roll*

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chuck toddDonald TrumpMinneapolisMSNBC