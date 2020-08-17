MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, with a little help from Washington Post political reporter Dave Weigel, has diagnosed the type of person that he thinks is President Trump’s voting base:

All those years scouring diners for Trump voters when longform writers could have been chilling on boats. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 17, 2020

no but actually! It's a better representation of the base, for real. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 17, 2020

I keep trying to make this point but don’t want to be patronizing. The Florida man with a HS degree and a pile of disposable income really is a perfect Trump supporter. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 17, 2020

correct: white men without a four-year degree, and disposable income enough to buy a boat are genuinely the Trump base. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 17, 2020

It’s wrong to generalize, unless somebody on the Left does it — then it’s just fine.

Read the replies. Chris has some really nice and not at all condescending people following him.. https://t.co/drdKc7AOvs — Magic Mach (@Machovell1an) August 17, 2020

But aren’t the Dems are the party that champions “the working class”? *Eye roll*

They still don’t know why they lost. https://t.co/avevPAYW73 — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 17, 2020

Definitely not.

I was just saying the same thing…condescending and so far off base. Tone deaf AF — stay positive (@JandEsdad) August 17, 2020

This is who they are. https://t.co/SXTxDbPrlW — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 17, 2020

Not sure why these people, voting base or not, should be disparaged rather than praised. https://t.co/cFDVT2aH70 — FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) August 17, 2020

It’s nice of Hayes to say out loud what they really think.

You can buy a boat for less than the cost of a smart phone, you absolute donkey… https://t.co/3r232rdwSC — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) August 17, 2020

You mean those who achieved the #AmericanDream? Surprised to hear such an elitist statement @chrislhayes since you say you champion the blue collar worker @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/qb7lVkGPNm — Scottie Nell Hughes (@scottienhughes) August 17, 2020

Well, so much for not sounding patronizing. https://t.co/UVryzy8ZD3 — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) August 17, 2020

I love the snooty "without a 4 year degree" addition as if that's some big own. The 4 year degree is one of the worst investments someone can make these days &that's comong from someone that has one. https://t.co/ZpOPPqRWVM — Egregious Philbin (@Egregious_P) August 17, 2020

My husband has two degrees, owns a boat, AND supports Trump. Also, you're a mor0n. https://t.co/RDpFrddSnS — Taxpayer1234 (Parler: taxpayer4) (@Taxpayers1234) August 17, 2020

They wonder why we cheer mass layoffs in their industry https://t.co/thq2VAvCZN — eric (@eriContrarian) August 17, 2020