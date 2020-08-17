MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, with a little help from Washington Post political reporter Dave Weigel, has diagnosed the type of person that he thinks is President Trump’s voting base:
All those years scouring diners for Trump voters when longform writers could have been chilling on boats.
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 17, 2020
no but actually! It's a better representation of the base, for real.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 17, 2020
I keep trying to make this point but don’t want to be patronizing. The Florida man with a HS degree and a pile of disposable income really is a perfect Trump supporter.
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 17, 2020
correct: white men without a four-year degree, and disposable income enough to buy a boat are genuinely the Trump base.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 17, 2020
It’s wrong to generalize, unless somebody on the Left does it — then it’s just fine.
Read the replies.
Chris has some really nice and not at all condescending people following him.. https://t.co/drdKc7AOvs
— Magic Mach (@Machovell1an) August 17, 2020
But aren’t the Dems are the party that champions “the working class”? *Eye roll*
They still don’t know why they lost. https://t.co/avevPAYW73
— Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 17, 2020
Definitely not.
I was just saying the same thing…condescending and so far off base. Tone deaf AF
— stay positive (@JandEsdad) August 17, 2020
This is who they are. https://t.co/SXTxDbPrlW
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 17, 2020
Not sure why these people, voting base or not, should be disparaged rather than praised. https://t.co/cFDVT2aH70
— FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) August 17, 2020
It’s nice of Hayes to say out loud what they really think.
You can buy a boat for less than the cost of a smart phone, you absolute donkey… https://t.co/3r232rdwSC
— Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) August 17, 2020
You mean those who achieved the #AmericanDream? Surprised to hear such an elitist statement @chrislhayes since you say you champion the blue collar worker @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/qb7lVkGPNm
— Scottie Nell Hughes (@scottienhughes) August 17, 2020
Well, so much for not sounding patronizing. https://t.co/UVryzy8ZD3
— Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) August 17, 2020
I love the snooty "without a 4 year degree" addition as if that's some big own.
The 4 year degree is one of the worst investments someone can make these days &that's comong from someone that has one. https://t.co/ZpOPPqRWVM
— Egregious Philbin (@Egregious_P) August 17, 2020
My husband has two degrees, owns a boat, AND supports Trump.
Also, you're a mor0n. https://t.co/RDpFrddSnS
— Taxpayer1234 (Parler: taxpayer4) (@Taxpayers1234) August 17, 2020
They wonder why we cheer mass layoffs in their industry https://t.co/thq2VAvCZN
— eric (@eriContrarian) August 17, 2020
Imaging being dumb enough to think this is true. https://t.co/eUcpGtRflU
— 👸🏻 (@LittleMsOpinion) August 17, 2020