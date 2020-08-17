MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, with a little help from Washington Post political reporter Dave Weigel, has diagnosed the type of person that he thinks is President Trump’s voting base:

It’s wrong to generalize, unless somebody on the Left does it — then it’s just fine.

Trending

But aren’t the Dems are the party that champions “the working class”? *Eye roll*

Definitely not.

It’s nice of Hayes to say out loud what they really think.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris HayesDonald TrumpMSNBC