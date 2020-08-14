Earlier this week, CNN’s chief Resistance correspondent Jim Acosta took it upon himself to fact check a President Trump claim about his campaign having been spied on before the election:

Fast forward to today, and Acosta’s fact check is aging worse by the hour:

Trending

Well that just got awkward!

We’re not going to hold our breath waiting for Jim to put his “fact check” on indefinite hold:

Acosta’s hack status has been confirmed yet again.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionCNNFBIJames ComeyJim AcostaJohn BrennanJohn Durham