This morning President Trump announced a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

It didn’t take long for former Obama Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes to try and downplay the agreement and any credit being given to Trump:

The king of “you should sit this one out” has spoken!

Good question!

And Rhodes is always happy to provide that.

