This morning President Trump announced a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

It didn’t take long for former Obama Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes to try and downplay the agreement and any credit being given to Trump:

This agreement enshrines what has been the emerging status quo in the region for a long time (including the total exclusion of Palestinians). Dressed up as an election eve achievement from two leaders who want Trump to win. https://t.co/0VzTDefv1B — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 13, 2020

The king of “you should sit this one out” has spoken!

A peace deal without sending billions to terrorists who kill Jews and Americans is not a real peace deal according to the guy who gave Iran billions. https://t.co/ALseQSDpLh — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 13, 2020

Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha. His guts are twisted in knots. Today was supposed to be a Biden-Harris news day, and instead everyone is talking about a major Trump foreign policy success. To make matters worse, the conceptual paradigms of Progressives can't explain that success. https://t.co/Q9ZqHZ6SNE — Mike (@Doranimated) August 13, 2020

Weird. If this was so easily done, why didn't Obama or Hillary (while SoS) do it? https://t.co/kIz3KPfGx1 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 13, 2020

Good question!

If historic peace deals between Israelis and Arabs make you mad, there's a good chance you're a Jew-hating anti-Semite who's upset that the Iranians haven't yet used the nukes you gave them to wipe Israel off the map. https://t.co/OoreL1Jslz — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 13, 2020

The mullahs couldn’t ask for a better mouthpiece. Flashback—>https://t.co/QMLFpYS5Ic https://t.co/biftmPl85y — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) August 13, 2020

Translation:

"Waaaaah!" Don't be sad

You & Obama still have the major wins of

Sending Iran a planeload of $$$ to fund terror

&

Midwifing ISIS into powerhttps://t.co/Pz2TI5kErb — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) August 13, 2020

Important to get the Iranian perspective https://t.co/mGN2kVmMKZ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 13, 2020

And Rhodes is always happy to provide that.