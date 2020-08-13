The self-inflicted wounds caused by draconian measures that have been taken during the pandemic are numerous and massive.
However, it appears that when those measures are only hitting the private sector, people like New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio seem to think it’s just a price that must be paid at the moment to “keep people safe.” But things have gotten so bad in the Big Apple under Mayor De Blasio’s “leadership” that the tidal wave is about to crash onto the shore of the public sector, which now makes it “painfully real”:
"Painfully real": @NYCMayor warns 22K New York City public employees could be laid off by fall due to the economic hit the city has taken during the pandemic.
"We are now in a crisis here in the city … Our fiscal situation has gotten worse."https://t.co/wyv27JatSu
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 13, 2020