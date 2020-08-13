The self-inflicted wounds caused by draconian measures that have been taken during the pandemic are numerous and massive.

However, it appears that when those measures are only hitting the private sector, people like New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio seem to think it’s just a price that must be paid at the moment to “keep people safe.” But things have gotten so bad in the Big Apple under Mayor De Blasio’s “leadership” that the tidal wave is about to crash onto the shore of the public sector, which now makes it “painfully real”: