Even though there had been rioting and other problems in Portland, Oregon long before the arrival of DHS officers and agents, the media joined Democrats in acting as if there wasn’t any trouble until the feds came in.

Now that the feds have left, Andy Ngo points out how the media have returned to the usual talking point in spite of reality begging to differ:

The media have demonstrated such incredible loyalty to the Democrats, even though the Portland police don’t seem to agree:

Officers are having rocks and chunks of concrete thrown at them. Individuals in the crowd are shining lasers trying to blind officers. The sound truck is issuing warnings and directions to those participating in the unlawful assembly to disperse. (continued) — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 8, 2020

Media translation: Peace has returned!

Pravda media pool — Shitterversetroll65 (@Shhtrvrstroll65) August 8, 2020

They shared lies and notes. How cute. — Brit Fume (@happenstats) August 8, 2020

The press is nothing if not transparent.