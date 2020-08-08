Even though there had been rioting and other problems in Portland, Oregon long before the arrival of DHS officers and agents, the media joined Democrats in acting as if there wasn’t any trouble until the feds came in.

Now that the feds have left, Andy Ngo points out how the media have returned to the usual talking point in spite of reality begging to differ:

The media have demonstrated such incredible loyalty to the Democrats, even though the Portland police don’t seem to agree:

Media translation: Peace has returned!

The press is nothing if not transparent.

