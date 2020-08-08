Everybody unfold your chairs and get ready for another ratio party!

“Karen” is played out.

I give you: “Super Karen”. pic.twitter.com/RN897o4I02 — GregEsq (@GregEsq) August 8, 2020

This year there have been many calls to “defund the police,” but at this point we can only assume that doesn’t include the mask police. Here’s one of the latest examples:

I was just threatened w/assault at @kroger in Louisville because I asked another customer to wear a mask, and she refused. I reported it to a manager, who found her and talked to her, but refused to do anything more. His name is Andy, and he does not want Twitter to know that. pic.twitter.com/pATepOuSeJ — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 8, 2020

I didn't get a pic of the woman who threatened me. But it's all on camera, @Kroger has footage. I asked the manager about that footage, too, and he blew me off. Kroger, this is unacceptable. — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 8, 2020

So it’s come to this?

Andy sounds like the good guy in this interaction. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 8, 2020

To say the least.

"This low-paid service employee did everything he could to help me, and now I want to ruin his life." https://t.co/kWb6MnoeDt — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) August 8, 2020

Attempting to get someone fired for behaving like a civilized person.

Great job, Karen!

I would have thrown you out, btw… — Sloane (@OC_Expat) August 8, 2020

This isn’t to say those tweets weren’t getting plenty of support from other lefties, which is disturbing in and of itself.

What are the odds she asked the other customer politely? — Poor Substitute for Publius (@psforpublius) August 8, 2020

Betting she wants to abolish the police as well. — Jeff Anderson (@amountainpass) August 8, 2020

If you're too scared to be in a giant building like Kroger with someone, I repeat *some ONE* not wearing a mask, then you need to stay in your house. Forever. I'd say you should be ashamed of yourself, but you obviously don't feel shame. — Caffeine Queendividual with a Cervix (and BEWBS) (@Philly_Hoosier) August 8, 2020

Do NOTHING except praise employee Andy for his restraint, @Kroger.

Muscato is the actual danger. https://t.co/Is7qWXr0Bk pic.twitter.com/Myodps4VoS — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 8, 2020

Truly breathtaking courage. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 8, 2020

We throw the word “hero” around a lot… — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) August 8, 2020

Avoid the person without a mask or go to a different store. Don’t try to sic a mob on the manager. pic.twitter.com/1z16UZHQi2 — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) August 8, 2020

They can’t help themselves, apparently.