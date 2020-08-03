President Trump’s threat to ban TikTok in the United States had activist David Hogg thinking it’s an election-related move:

Imagine being so scared teenagers are going to vote you out you ban one of their top platforms for communication. — David Hogg 92 days 🌊 (@davidhogg111) August 1, 2020

But then something happened: President Trump mentioned banning TikTok in the U.S., which caused people to notice Hogg’s opinion shifting a bit:

Before and after Trump mentioned TikTok. pic.twitter.com/ysuBt79Od9 — Mack (@_Kenziepuff) August 3, 2020

Back in March it was a different story:

Tik Tok is a national security threat that should only only be used to call out the Chinese government (who controls it) for their atrocities and human rights abuses. Seriously y'all memes and jokes are fun but downloading the spyware of an authoritarian regime is not. — David Hogg 92 days 🌊 (@davidhogg111) March 25, 2020

I'm not kidding we need to #CancelTikTok — David Hogg 92 days 🌊 (@davidhogg111) March 25, 2020

Another reason I will not be going on there is because they censor activists voices in Hong Kong and around the world that call out the CCP for their atrocities. I refuse to be complicit in the death of democracy in Hong Kong by supporting Tik Tok. https://t.co/pnrvaFZqaw — David Hogg 92 days 🌊 (@davidhogg111) March 25, 2020

Trump happens!

What happened? — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 3, 2020

oh? weren't you just crying about trump saying he wants to ban tik tok now? https://t.co/ec67v2Wxwl — NoNamHo (@dosbox) August 3, 2020

And then Hogg decided to address the discrepancy, and he did so this way:

To the conservatives that keep posting the screen shots of me seemingly going back and forth on TikTok. Let me clarify I do think tiktok is a national security threat + it’s extreamly problematic If it’s racism and denial of the genocide of Uighur Muslims. — David Hogg 92 days 🌊 (@davidhogg111) August 3, 2020

However I doubt that Donald Trump’s motive on banning the app was National security related considering he didn’t even know what the nuclear triad was during his campaign. I have a feeling it had a lot more to do with The teenagers fucking up his Tulsa rally. — David Hogg 92 days 🌊 (@davidhogg111) August 3, 2020

Overall though I do feel that it is a better idea to ban the app for now and review once the proper security protocols are put in place and it’s not Chinese owned so The app no longer denies the genocide of Uighur Muslims by the Chinese Gov and address its racist algorithms. — David Hogg 92 days 🌊 (@davidhogg111) August 3, 2020

That “full circle” took some doing!

3 long tweets to land on “Trump is right.” https://t.co/rD1vxTkB7W — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2020