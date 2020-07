Using the kinds of journalistic instincts that he’s honed for decades which culminated in getting him removed as the anchor of the CBS Evening News, Dan Rather has made a diagnosis about President Trump’s current mental state:

Trump is “terrified” but Joe Biden’s the one hiding in his basement and dodging questions? Solid “journalism”!

Do you have the documents to back up that statement? https://t.co/LwNfryvXIi — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) July 30, 2020

Make sure to check the font!

Look at the comments from the loons who follow Rather! — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) July 30, 2020

Oh they sure are something else.

That must be a fake grin on his face. It's liberal media that is terrified that Biden is their candidate. — Meat Head (@JoeDemento) July 30, 2020

The Democrat impeachment effort and subsequent attempt to remove Trump from office based on empty charges indicated it’s the Dems who are the “terrified” ones, not that we expect Dan Rather to look at it that way.