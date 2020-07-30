President Trump’s tweet this morning has caught all of the attention, but Byron York finds that the underlying concern of Trump and others is quite valid:

No, the election should not be delayed. It's not the president's call. But everyone should worry about vote-by-mail count becoming slow-motion disaster in Nov/Dec. Just look at New York CDs. Great potential for chaos/division on national scale. — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 30, 2020

Right on cue, the FBI in Los Angeles tweeted this last night:

In a case announced by @LADAOffice & investigated by @FBILosAngeles @LAPDHQ, 4 men have admitted to their role in a scheme where money & cigarettes were offered to the homeless in exchange for false/forged signatures on ballot petitions & voter reg forms.https://t.co/juSwWyUuin — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) July 30, 2020

According to Democrats such as former AG Eric Holder, things like that never happen.

If you think this crime was limited to four people, your drugs are far too powerful. https://t.co/hhKEQo5rpr — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 30, 2020

What voter fraud? — clark pingree (@PingreeClark) July 30, 2020

Last month, Rep. Adam Schiff withdrew his endorsement of the D.A. who announced the vote fraud scheme: