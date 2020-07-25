The Justice Department is continuing their probe into the origins of the Russia probe which gave birth to the collusion narrative that the media and Democrats (pardon the redundancy) ran with for years. The Durham investigation findings are expected within days to weeks:

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, whose notorious texts with former agent Peter Strzok shined a light on the level of bias that existed at the bureau, doesn’t like what she sees unfolding (with an assist from the New York Times):

Mollie Hemingway spots more BS coming from another Obama era official:

Weird how trying to get to the truth is always so dangerous.

Some former intel and FBI officials who worked under Obama are nothing if not incredibly brazen.

