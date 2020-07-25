The Justice Department is continuing their probe into the origins of the Russia probe which gave birth to the collusion narrative that the media and Democrats (pardon the redundancy) ran with for years. The Durham investigation findings are expected within days to weeks:

US Attorney John Durham's criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation is on track to release a report by the end of the summer, according to @TheJusticeDept.https://t.co/BTEFFzQd9v — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 18, 2020

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, whose notorious texts with former agent Peter Strzok shined a light on the level of bias that existed at the bureau, doesn’t like what she sees unfolding (with an assist from the New York Times):

If Congress needed this 302 for oversight, DOJ/FBI could have made it available without handing it over to be leaked. If true, this cld get people killed, and they don’t care. No source will trust the FBI, and they don’t care. They are doing generational harm, and they don’t care https://t.co/CSHs8V5X7U — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) July 25, 2020

Mollie Hemingway spots more BS coming from another Obama era official:

This is exactly what same people said before Nunes memo on FISA abuse was released. The constant and repeated claim from those who promulgated the Russia collusion hoax is that if you expose FBI abuses, people will die. Convenient. https://t.co/SJQDKHYbIi — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 25, 2020

Weird how trying to get to the truth is always so dangerous.

Best comment on this one today. — OverTheMoonbat⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@OverTheMoonbat) July 25, 2020

The total lack of self-awareness is stunning. If I were guilty of so much misconduct, I would fade away into the shadows and pray that a warrant wasn't issued for my arrest. — Dino Amato (@DinoAmato6) July 25, 2020

Some former intel and FBI officials who worked under Obama are nothing if not incredibly brazen.