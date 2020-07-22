President Trump fired James Comey back in May of 2017, and the former FBI director is already close to releasing his second book since then. Has Comey’s self-awareness improved in the last three years? Judging by the title of his forthcoming book, the answer is a resounding “no”:

New book coming. I hope it will be useful as our country works — starting in 2021 — to restore faith in Justice. https://t.co/MGE9mI29wE — James Comey (@Comey) July 22, 2020

Dude.

This makes about as much sense as Ted Bundy selling a book on restoring faith in dating. At least people will have something to buy in case there’s another toilet paper shortage next year. https://t.co/QZ5pn9bBB8 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 22, 2020

self-awareness never was your forte — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) July 22, 2020

Comey has to be one of the least self-aware people in the nation, if not the world.

No human being has done more damage to our faith in American institutions than James Comey. And he just doesn't care. https://t.co/ltqU5C2MgK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 22, 2020

Cue Price is Right loser music. https://t.co/n7TArRfmOp — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 22, 2020

Faith in Justice = Cover up for your NWO buddies. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) July 22, 2020

Jim Comey first taught us about Ethical Leadership. He's now back: Saving Justice. (while becoming further enriched by #Resistance dupes) As he poses contemplatively on an Iowa road, he ponders his next act of self-sacrificing nobility. Ethics. Leadership. Justice. Jim Comey. https://t.co/xfQyGb3TTE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 22, 2020

Thank you for saving America Jim. Without you, Hillary might have won. — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) July 22, 2020

LOL.