President Trump fired James Comey back in May of 2017, and the former FBI director is already close to releasing his second book since then. Has Comey’s self-awareness improved in the last three years? Judging by the title of his forthcoming book, the answer is a resounding “no”:

Dude.

Trending

Comey has to be one of the least self-aware people in the nation, if not the world.

LOL.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDonald TrumpFBIHillary ClintonJames Comey