Senator Bernie Sanders has spotted something else that’s “unacceptable” (what IS acceptable to Bernie?).
With many areas of the country on continued shutdown, Sanders has again taken aim at Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and how much money he’s been raking in:
During this pandemic Jeff Bezos saw his wealth increase by $74 billion.
Meanwhile, 50 million Americans are filing for unemployment, and millions face hunger, lack of health care and evictions.
Unacceptable!
We must create an economy that works for all, not just the very rich.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 20, 2020