Senator Bernie Sanders has spotted something else that’s “unacceptable” (what IS acceptable to Bernie?).

With many areas of the country on continued shutdown, Sanders has again taken aim at Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and how much money he’s been raking in:

Politicians who are supportive of lockdown measures that have put millions out of work while they still get to collect their paychecks but also slam others who are still making money tend to cause a lot of eyes to roll.

Trending

Unacceptable!

Does Sanders even have a clue why Amazon might be making more money these days?

Sanders’ economic ignorance is second to none. Well, maybe it’s tied for last with a few others on the Left.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SanderscoronavirusCOVID-19economy