President Trump, who was seen wearing a mask recently when visiting Walter Reed Hospital, tweeted out a pro-mask message today:
We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020
A CBS News reporter says it’s a little late:
Masks as patriotism is a helpful message — would have been more helpful four months ago. https://t.co/6AfUptOTMD
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 20, 2020
Four months ago? Really?
Four months ago media was telling us the masks weren't necessary. https://t.co/65HuOf7s36
— RBe (@RBPundit) July 20, 2020
Four months ago, you were telling us not to.
— I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 20, 2020
Fact check: TRUE:
Your employer four months ago. https://t.co/RJ3i2mnMO2 pic.twitter.com/tsCMwkrnZZ
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2020
Make sure you let these folks know they failed. pic.twitter.com/qb4vbW3tSj
— Jay Bienvenu (@JayBienvenu) July 20, 2020
OOF. And of course it wasn’t just CBS News:
Four months ago we didn’t have anything close to a consensus – at least among the media – that masks were effective and worthwhile. pic.twitter.com/PkQfyAy7GJ
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020
Both Surgeon General Adams and Dr. Fauci were saying "don't buy masks, don't wear masks."
— Dave Van de Walle (@Area224) July 20, 2020
But the media would rather everybody forget about all that now.
🔥🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂
— Texas Jayhawk (@MikeJohnson71TC) July 20, 2020
People with no memory may find this shocking.
— Dave Pyper (@davepyper68) July 20, 2020
Was a small adjustment in order in the name of “journalism”? Yeah, but just a small one though:
Of course it would have been helpful if the CDC and surgeon general were consistent early on
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 20, 2020