President Trump, who was seen wearing a mask recently when visiting Walter Reed Hospital, tweeted out a pro-mask message today:

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

A CBS News reporter says it’s a little late:

Masks as patriotism is a helpful message — would have been more helpful four months ago. https://t.co/6AfUptOTMD — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 20, 2020

Four months ago? Really?

Four months ago media was telling us the masks weren't necessary. https://t.co/65HuOf7s36 — RBe (@RBPundit) July 20, 2020

Four months ago, you were telling us not to. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 20, 2020

Fact check: TRUE:

Make sure you let these folks know they failed. pic.twitter.com/qb4vbW3tSj — Jay Bienvenu (@JayBienvenu) July 20, 2020

OOF. And of course it wasn’t just CBS News:

Four months ago we didn’t have anything close to a consensus – at least among the media – that masks were effective and worthwhile. pic.twitter.com/PkQfyAy7GJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 20, 2020

Both Surgeon General Adams and Dr. Fauci were saying "don't buy masks, don't wear masks." — Dave Van de Walle (@Area224) July 20, 2020

But the media would rather everybody forget about all that now.

🔥🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂 — Texas Jayhawk (@MikeJohnson71TC) July 20, 2020

People with no memory may find this shocking. — Dave Pyper (@davepyper68) July 20, 2020

Was a small adjustment in order in the name of “journalism”? Yeah, but just a small one though: