On Monday, Democrat nominee Joe Biden was on Joy Reid’s show on MSNBC, and he kicked it off with a couple of interesting moments:

Looks like Joe Biden needed notes to get through his "interview" with MSNBC's Joy Reid. pic.twitter.com/pXuDDrYADY — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) July 20, 2020

Hey Joe Biden, what's a "voter registration physician?" pic.twitter.com/CE7iv4HqOi — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 20, 2020

But Joe also tried to keep it real, such as describing how he’s vetting possible running mates:

"I'm having a 2 hour uh um vetting report from the lawyers and women and men of color as well as white um folks who are doing the vetting…" Joe Biden is having a hard time speaking woke Ridiculous. Here's a novel idea: Picking who's best for the job It clearly isn't Biden! pic.twitter.com/QpUTB72Eqr — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 21, 2020

Well that certainly narrows it down (Elizabeth Warren still has her fingers crossed).

they're not going to let Biden debate…. no way….. he can get one sentence right even if he uses a teleprompter. — Desert Dog 🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@lostdesertdog) July 21, 2020

And this right here is another reason he won’t debate @realDonaldTrump @POTUS will destroy him! — BigMike (@Big__MikeD) July 21, 2020

Biden’s sure to only do interviews with Dem-friendly journos for quite a while. Lucky for him there are plenty to choose from.

