The Washington Post has yet another opinion piece that must contain a beverage warning before proceeding.
Ready? Ok, here we go:
Opinion: How Democrats became the law-and-order party https://t.co/toxF1tQeek
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 20, 2020
Even if her name hadn’t been mentioned in the title, everybody might have had a good guess as to who authored that delusional take:
Don't even need to click it: Jen Rubin wrote this drivel, right?
— Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) July 20, 2020
Nailed it!
The gaslighting can't get any more obvious … can it? https://t.co/IrxsmXp6s4
— Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) July 20, 2020
This is pure satire.
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 20, 2020
One hundred percent Grade-A unintentional satire.
WaPo hiring writers from the Onion
— OneNationUnderGod (@GodBlessUSA316) July 20, 2020
I just spit out my 4 espresso shots. https://t.co/a6OPnfWY8o
— Nicole (@StblGenius) July 20, 2020
I seriously almost choked when I read this
😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/0d1rHX5tqU
— 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔻𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕡𝕠𝕠𝕝 (@JoshD0110) July 20, 2020
This is a joke, right? You slobs are hilarious. https://t.co/uBFROnMQeo
— Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 20, 2020
LOLOLOLOL!
Are you basing this opinion on the leadership of @tedwheeler, @MayorJenny or @chicagosmayor?
AHAHAHAHAHAHA! I can't stop laughing! https://t.co/uQ7YusO1gv
— BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 20, 2020
So much law and order pic.twitter.com/xwGDOYvUM7
— Toothpick Vic (@Toothpick_Vic76) July 20, 2020
LAW & ORDER pic.twitter.com/i32gGpGOlB
— TeddySperghetti (@TeddySperghetti) July 20, 2020
“People will do what they do.” – Nancy Pelosi
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 20, 2020
Antifa is now law and order apparently. https://t.co/rRsh9UFwUQ
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 20, 2020
Of course it was written by Jennifer Rubin (so called "Conservative blogger") oh I immediately cracked up after opening the article. That is just hilarious 🤣🤪#SheIsSoBadAtThis 🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️
— Marcus Foo (@AStrongerOZ) July 20, 2020
*cough*https://t.co/edTqBESFwL
— Mike Mechanistic Plausability (@Mike__VB) July 20, 2020
It’s Opposite Day https://t.co/ZpunpWS1my
— Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) July 20, 2020
