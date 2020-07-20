The Washington Post has yet another opinion piece that must contain a beverage warning before proceeding.

Ready? Ok, here we go:

Even if her name hadn’t been mentioned in the title, everybody might have had a good guess as to who authored that delusional take:

Nailed it!

One hundred percent Grade-A unintentional satire.

“People will do what they do.” – Nancy Pelosi

