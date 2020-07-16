The following reality check about “the left’s war on America” was destined to cause offense to CNN’s Brian Stelter:

yeah. your side has been trying to remove statues of teddy roosevelt and abraham lincoln. that’s a war on america. https://t.co/kCJmoA23A6 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 16, 2020

“Your side”? How dare anybody question the journalistic integrity of CNN’s chief media correspondent! Stelter defended his objectivity honor this way (beverage warning):

Hey bud. I'm not on a "side." I'm not at a park trying to put up or take down a statue. Are you? As for ratings, which you mentioned in a followup tweet, Lou Dobbs averages a fraction of CNN's ratings. Who cares? I guess you do, but no one else does. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 16, 2020

In fairness, maybe Brian’s usually too busy watching Fox News to know what he and others say on their own cable network. Whatever the reason, the lack of self-awareness is comical:

“I’m not on a ‘side’” Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha https://t.co/56i6V1KJix — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 16, 2020

NARRATOR: LOL He’s totally on a side. https://t.co/TCU1D2a9iX — RBe (@RBPundit) July 16, 2020

Hilarious stuff coming from the hackiest of media hacks pushing DNC talking points all day every day.

The guy who constantly amplifies Media Matters doesn't have a side. Brian is basically the left's Sean Hannity, but without the self-awareness or success. https://t.co/zMoanGTMly — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) July 16, 2020

I actually believe he believes that. — mikey (@mikey_bk) July 16, 2020

That’s what makes it even more disturbing.

Is there a better argument for reinstitution of the blue check ban than this Stelter tweet? https://t.co/r6V9Z8nG7i — QuizzicalRepub (@QuizzicalRepub) July 16, 2020

He's not on a side. He's right in the middle. And in every direction, whichever way he looks, there stands Donald J. Trump. — DDeardorff (@USADeardorff) July 16, 2020

Stop pretending that you aren't on a "side"! All one has to do is look at your tweets to see "which side" you are on or watch you on air. https://t.co/SR8TfNTVAC — Cable News Watch (@CableNewsWatch) July 16, 2020

If only you paid attention to CNN as much as you do Fox https://t.co/II3wIrqOkc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 16, 2020

Is he stupid? Does he think we’re stupid? https://t.co/C13nnnvQf1 — Jorge E. García (@JorgeEmilianoG9) July 16, 2020

Apparently. He certainly hopes his viewers are.