Because the “deplorables” approach worked out so well for the Democrats in the previous presidential election, it looks like they’re going to keep going back to that well. Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono showed other Dems how it’s done on MSNBC today:

If Sen. Hirono wants to witness “divisive” rhetoric all she needs to do is look into a mirror when she speaks for full ironic effect.

Trending

And yet we don’t think it’s even close to stopping.

Apparently not.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DeplorablesDonald TrumpHillary ClintonJoe BidenSen. Mazie Hironowhite supremacists