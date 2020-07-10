As it turns out, Joe Biden’s not only running to be President of the United States, but also Nanny-in-Chief:

Here's my promise to you: If I have the honor of being elected president, I will take care of your family like I would my own. pic.twitter.com/vYmVUdMLO7 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 10, 2020

Joe spent decades in Congress and eight years as VP and we’re just now getting this offer?

Great!! My son will get contracts with China worth hundreds of millions of dollars?? — hypervista (@hypervista) July 10, 2020

Woo hoo!

So I’ll get millions of dollars by doing nothing? — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) July 10, 2020

Does Burisma have a few million extra seats on its board of directors to fulfill Biden’s campaign promise?

Will you let us use Air Force One to go to China and set up investment vehicles that enrich us? — DCD (@DCDude1776) July 10, 2020

We're all getting $50,000 a month contracts from Ukraine! https://t.co/iL34P73Iof — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) July 10, 2020

So everyone gets a seven-figure no-show job in Ukraine? https://t.co/MZn3q1NjL0 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) July 10, 2020

Biden: "I will take care of your family like I would my own." … sweet… so I'll get to exploit your influence and make $50,000 per month doing nothing too??? #whereshunter https://t.co/ItECA84m4N — Heather Hunter (@heatherhunterdc) July 10, 2020

Biden promises that every family in USA will be given a $50,000 per month salary from a Ukrainian gas company with no actual work requirements. And get to manage a $1.5 billion Chinese investment fund. Just like he took care of his own family. https://t.co/8XGjyaUNsh — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) July 10, 2020

It’s good work if you can get it!

Seriously? No one thought this was maybe a questionable message? https://t.co/krjaG43EVO — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) July 10, 2020

You've been in DC for 40 years, why didn't you these things done then. You know…like when you were VP. — Quick Time Tweets (@DirkTheDaring3) July 10, 2020

This is creepy as hell. The government is not my Daddy. https://t.co/iWlWupvydL — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) July 10, 2020

Sadly, many think that’s the primary job of government.