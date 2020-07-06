At today’s White House press conference, the gathered media were almost exclusively focused on a couple of President Trump’s tweets from earlier in the day. At the end of the presser, Kayleigh McEnany leveled the media for ignoring some other stories:

I was asked probably 12 qs about the confederate flag…I didn’t receive one on the deaths that we got in this country this weekend. I didn’t receive one question about NYC shootings doubling for the 3rd straight week, and for the last 7 days shootings skyrocket by 142%

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner called it “quite the mic drop” right on the heads of the WH press corps:

The media didn’t really want to go there since none of the things McEnany mentioned do anything to forward Democrat narratives.