Yesterday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he agrees with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Senate Republicans are complicit in the murder of George Floyd. This came after Schumer and the Senate Democrats blocked a police reform bill authored by Republican Sen. Tim Scott.

Today Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fired back hard:

"Talks right past Senator Scott… as if he were barely here."

. @SenateMajLdr : "I could not help but notice that in [Schumer's] lengthy remarks yesterday morning, he did not once address or acknowledge the junior Senator for South Carolina as the author of the JUSTICE Act."

wowww this is some serious chin music from McConnell re: Schumer ignoring Tim Scott pic.twitter.com/Tw3LK3o6Rg — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 25, 2020

Sen. Mitch McConnell to Chuck Schumer: "if he'd like to learn something about the substance of this issue, he might want to stop acting like Sen. Scott hardly exists, and learn from the expert who wrote the bill"https://t.co/q9BU0XhLip pic.twitter.com/dEk6Rjg0g9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2020

Just imagine how the media would be reporting this story if the parties were flipped around:

The media won’t acknowledge the fact that Durbin called it a “token” bill & that Schumer won’t even allow an African-American Senator’s Police Reform Bill to be debated & discussed. As McConnell notes, they won’t even address that Tim Scott was the author of the bill. https://t.co/6VtPkMfY92 — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) June 25, 2020

Dems like Schumer, Durbin and Pelosi are all projection.

Please read these comments & ask yourself why Senator Schumer treated SenatorScott so disrespectfully. Schumer should publicly apologize but of course he won’t. Nor will he be called out for it by the mainstream media because it doesn’t fit their narrative .@SenatorTimScott https://t.co/0Erwfh4H35 — Terri Vaughan (@tsvcpa) June 25, 2020

