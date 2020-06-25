Yesterday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he agrees with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Senate Republicans are complicit in the murder of George Floyd. This came after Schumer and the Senate Democrats blocked a police reform bill authored by Republican Sen. Tim Scott.

Today Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fired back hard:

Trending

Just imagine how the media would be reporting this story if the parties were flipped around:

Dems like Schumer, Durbin and Pelosi are all projection.

Correct. The MSM will say nothing because they’re largely beholden to the Democrats.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerMitch McConnellPolice reform billTim Scott