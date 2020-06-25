Yesterday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he agrees with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Senate Republicans are complicit in the murder of George Floyd. This came after Schumer and the Senate Democrats blocked a police reform bill authored by Republican Sen. Tim Scott.
Today Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fired back hard:
.@SenateMajLdr: "I could not help but notice that in [Schumer's] lengthy remarks yesterday morning, he did not once address or acknowledge the junior Senator for South Carolina as the author of the JUSTICE Act."
"Talks right past Senator Scott… as if he were barely here."
