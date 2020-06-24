As coronavirus cases are on the rise in certain states, New York Times economist Paul Krugman seems pretty pleased with how New York state is looking:
And NY/NJ/CT are doing it! https://t.co/DSQ5XAOqVw
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 24, 2020
From Covid ActNow: pic.twitter.com/40LrdvPFaC
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 24, 2020
Er. Really?
He's actually arguing that the rest of the country should follow NY's lead in containing coronavirus. https://t.co/KEnSSY567c
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 24, 2020
did… did Andrew Cuomo make this? https://t.co/PBEkX2bdme
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 24, 2020
We actually wouldn’t be surprised.
This is what happens when you kill all the old people. https://t.co/sAq4zDWVbo
— Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) June 24, 2020
By “doing it” do you mean shoving infected people into nursing home where they’re among the most vulnerable? https://t.co/0515s6Gp05
— Tom Servo (@tomservo4242) June 24, 2020
Krugman’s actually bragging about what happened in New York? Also, because it’s Krugman we’re talking about, there’s even more “wrong” to talk about:
Dude, the spike in CA is trending on Twitter right now … they are afraid they've lost control of the virus.
Your silly little map has them 'controlling the disease.'
FFS lol https://t.co/BO7BxoUAHC
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 24, 2020
It's Krugman- he always has problems with numbers LOL
— Mister Gone (@_Mister_Gone_) June 24, 2020
Fact check: TRUE.
This is some next level Spin! Haha. https://t.co/lm2LOf0Ee8
— TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) June 24, 2020
This man is deeply unserious https://t.co/GtaszNJkSd
— Twenty-Something Grandpa (@20SmthngGrandpa) June 24, 2020
— Vareck The Smiling Demon (@HistoryVareck) June 24, 2020
Those 4 states have almost as many C19 deaths as ALL OTHER STATES COMBINED
GFY
— GrogNerd (@RobGrogNerd) June 24, 2020
Another day, another facepalm-worthy tweet from Krugman.