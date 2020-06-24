As coronavirus cases are on the rise in certain states, New York Times economist Paul Krugman seems pretty pleased with how New York state is looking:

And NY/NJ/CT are doing it! https://t.co/DSQ5XAOqVw — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 24, 2020

Er. Really?

He's actually arguing that the rest of the country should follow NY's lead in containing coronavirus. https://t.co/KEnSSY567c — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 24, 2020

did… did Andrew Cuomo make this? https://t.co/PBEkX2bdme — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 24, 2020

We actually wouldn’t be surprised.

This is what happens when you kill all the old people. https://t.co/sAq4zDWVbo — Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) June 24, 2020

By “doing it” do you mean shoving infected people into nursing home where they’re among the most vulnerable? https://t.co/0515s6Gp05 — Tom Servo (@tomservo4242) June 24, 2020

Krugman’s actually bragging about what happened in New York? Also, because it’s Krugman we’re talking about, there’s even more “wrong” to talk about:

Dude, the spike in CA is trending on Twitter right now … they are afraid they've lost control of the virus. Your silly little map has them 'controlling the disease.' FFS lol https://t.co/BO7BxoUAHC — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 24, 2020

It's Krugman- he always has problems with numbers LOL — Mister Gone (@_Mister_Gone_) June 24, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.

This is some next level Spin! Haha. https://t.co/lm2LOf0Ee8 — TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) June 24, 2020

This man is deeply unserious https://t.co/GtaszNJkSd — Twenty-Something Grandpa (@20SmthngGrandpa) June 24, 2020

Those 4 states have almost as many C19 deaths as ALL OTHER STATES COMBINED GFY — GrogNerd (@RobGrogNerd) June 24, 2020

Another day, another facepalm-worthy tweet from Krugman.