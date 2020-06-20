Last week, the mayor of Seattle took to Twitter to defend what was then known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone from President Trump’s criticism.

The tweet from Mayor Jenny Durkan has been aging badly, but the pace has quickened:

file this under “tweets that didn’t age well” pic.twitter.com/gr8yBOsW0F — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) June 20, 2020

Nine days ago:

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone #CHAZ is not a lawless wasteland of anarchist insurrection – it is a peaceful expression of our community's collective grief and their desire to build a better world. Given his track record, it's not hard to believe that Trump is wrong, yet again. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Last night:

A fatal shooting in Seattle’s autonomous protest zone has left one person dead and injured another, according to Seattle Police. Police say responding officers were met by violent crowds, which prevented them from accessing the two victims. — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) June 20, 2020

Durkan might want to just go ahead and delete that tweet.

summer of love — Zen Life (@ZenLife11523098) June 20, 2020

Not that Durkan will ever admit it.