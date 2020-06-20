Below is a video from outside the venue where President Trump will hold a rally tonight in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and it’s a much different scene than in Seattle and elsewhere:
#TulsaTrumpRally Our men in blue are ready. pic.twitter.com/WdqFU0yh6o
— T!na ☀️🇺🇸 (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@babydollstone15) June 20, 2020
THIS is America. pic.twitter.com/EWGRCPIk0J
— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) June 20, 2020
Wow, it’s been a while since we’ve seen a scene like that!
This is RESPECT!❤ https://t.co/bTWTxCKFwx
— Terri ⭐⭐⭐ (@kebodeaux_terri) June 20, 2020
This made my day https://t.co/Jmwnkso8Ts
— Mydarkaddiction (@Dawn87595829) June 20, 2020
Wow what awful people…..gathered in a large group…..cheering and clapping for police officers…..I must be a terrible person for aligning with such ruthless behavior #GiddyUp
— HE Pennypacker (@WIsportsKramer) June 20, 2020
https://t.co/fel1dPm09k
Won't see this on 99% of television stations!
— Sally Gillies (@SallyGillies) June 20, 2020
It’s highly unlikely that’ll be shown on the liberal mainstream outlets.