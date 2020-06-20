There are claims in John Bolton’s new book that President Trump and White House officials have called false, and the former national security adviser has also been accused of revealing classified information.

On CNN, host Erin Burnett asked Grenell about it, and a “fake news” roasting ensued:

Watch: @RichardGrenell explains to @ErinBurnett how something can be classified and completely wrong at the same time, using a CNN fake news story as an example. pic.twitter.com/f9ErNp1Vtb — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 20, 2020

Burnett didn’t like that response one bit.

He’s brilliant, and she looks like she smelled a fart. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 20, 2020

LOL.

He gracefully humiliated her. Beautiful. — Kambree (@KamVTV) June 20, 2020

Ha! Look at good little leftist Erin cringe when Grenell brings up a perfectly good example of CNN’s crap reporting. pic.twitter.com/ChW6QcPQW2 — Bobby Dread (@bobby_dread) June 20, 2020

Journalism should be renamed “Searching for the Gotcha Moment.” Look at the expression on her face and the tone in her voice. Gotcha! No, I guess I don’t gotcha. Let’s move on. — Sargon Maradkel (@TheRealMaradkel) June 20, 2020

classified and false… has she never heard of the Steele Dossier? — Look, Fat, go vote for someone else (@jer2911tx) June 20, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.