In the Trump era, the intrepid journalists at CNN have been at the forefront of helping Democrats spread their preferred narrative, from “bridges not walls” to the recent protest being “mostly peaceful”:

Americans have flooded the streets of major metropolitan areas protesting racially-motivated police brutality. While mostly peaceful, the civil unrest does pose a unique security concern for those in charge of protecting the priceless art housed there.https://t.co/cOOHdfmQ2J — CNN (@CNN) June 6, 2020

But at the CNN headquarters in Atlanta, they don’t seem to be believing their own reports:

CNN has put up a fence outside its HQ after the building was attacked during the riots in Atlanta a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/Mdabg9qmiM — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 19, 2020

If you’re keeping score at home, update the talking points to “walls are bad unless they help guard media buildings”:

I don’t get it, why would a protective barrier help? https://t.co/nSQkmzTaJi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 19, 2020

If CNN was really interested in a solution, they would have built bridges instead of walls in order to understand the feelings of the rioters that vandalized their property https://t.co/aFs3zFdWy7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 19, 2020

A barrier bordering their HQ?

Protecting their homeland of sorts? Interesting. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 19, 2020

We’ve been told that “bridges not walls” is the only way to go. The rules must be different when it’s CNN’s property on the line.

Hey, CNN built a wall. https://t.co/lll1CiWAc2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2020

So… they built a wall? https://t.co/x3hFp35oNB — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 19, 2020

We were told that building walls for security is racist. https://t.co/9nOblBuLFz — ForAmerica 🇺🇸 (@ForAmerica) June 19, 2020

Obligatory: