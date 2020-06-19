In the Trump era, the intrepid journalists at CNN have been at the forefront of helping Democrats spread their preferred narrative, from “bridges not walls” to the recent protest being “mostly peaceful”:

But at the CNN headquarters in Atlanta, they don’t seem to be believing their own reports:

If you’re keeping score at home, update the talking points to “walls are bad unless they help guard media buildings”:

We’ve been told that “bridges not walls” is the only way to go. The rules must be different when it’s CNN’s property on the line.

Obligatory:

