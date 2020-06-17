As we told you earlier, Sen. Tim Scott leveled Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin for referring to his police reform bill as a “token” approach.

In addition to police reform, Durbin has also said there’s a need for criminal justice reform including prison policy:

When we turn the key in the lock on the door of a prison or a detention facility, we put our collective knees on the necks of the most vulnerable people in America. The question is will we be listening to their pleas for life? — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) June 3, 2020

And with that, a tweet from Durbin was spotted that is aging badly for him:

Reminder: this was Dick Durbin’s jobs plan during his most recent reelection campaign. https://t.co/IzMn2nvIgQ — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) June 17, 2020

How the tables have turned and the one-eighties have begun!