If you’re looking for only the most leftist of lefty hot takes on the current situation, look no further than an article at The Nation titled “In Defense of Destroying Property”:
Offensive as it is to liberal sensibilities, property destruction may be integral to the success of the current uprising.
https://t.co/ZJZwQVpP6V
— The Nation (@thenation) June 12, 2020
We’re positive exceptions will apply:
THEN destruction would be a bad thing — but only then.
Gonna go ahead and assume that whoever wrote this article didn’t have their home and business destroyed by looters https://t.co/KhqXbuRGrM
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) June 12, 2020
That’s a very safe assumption.
"Kristallnacht is different when WE do it"
— I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 12, 2020
“Kristallnacht, but okay because it’s progressive” https://t.co/ATkVruraDU
— Mack Drexel (@AgentDrexel) June 12, 2020
Unreal.
@thenation is apparently giving rioters and looters permission to destroy their property to ensure success of the current uprising.
— JG (@jargonspeak) June 12, 2020
You can’t make this up. It was inevitable that some readical geniuses will justify destroying “property” (meaning, someone’s savings/enterprise/job). Here it is: https://t.co/0Pclv8qdKN
— Ofir Haivry (@haivry) June 12, 2020
Verified account encouraging and promoting violence…. genius. https://t.co/YSCQjqem4q
— Damo (@FarrierDamian) June 12, 2020
There is nothing defensible about this. https://t.co/gmZCnIGVfa
— Ohio Warlord Mach Daddy (@spacegeneraljoe) June 12, 2020
You gotta crack a few eggs to make a communist omelette. https://t.co/W2dfg62i3k
— Alberto de la Cruz (@albertodelacruz) June 12, 2020
"The end justifies the means" is not a road you want to go down
— Just_Mike_S (@Just_Mike_S) June 12, 2020
Violence disgused as righteousness is still violence, which has no place in civil society https://t.co/zslgHcz4ah
— Rick Barrett ⚔️🛡⛪️ 📻 (@BarrettBrief) June 12, 2020
— charity (@charitabee) June 12, 2020
"This moment calls for the left to define violence and nonviolence for itself"
These people have lost their minds. https://t.co/IdrJen1q1h
— Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) June 12, 2020