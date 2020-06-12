If you’re looking for only the most leftist of lefty hot takes on the current situation, look no further than an article at The Nation titled “In Defense of Destroying Property”:

Offensive as it is to liberal sensibilities, property destruction may be integral to the success of the current uprising.

https://t.co/ZJZwQVpP6V — The Nation (@thenation) June 12, 2020

We’re positive exceptions will apply:

THEN destruction would be a bad thing — but only then.

Gonna go ahead and assume that whoever wrote this article didn’t have their home and business destroyed by looters https://t.co/KhqXbuRGrM — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) June 12, 2020

That’s a very safe assumption.

"Kristallnacht is different when WE do it" — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 12, 2020

“Kristallnacht, but okay because it’s progressive” https://t.co/ATkVruraDU — Mack Drexel (@AgentDrexel) June 12, 2020

Unreal.

@thenation is apparently giving rioters and looters permission to destroy their property to ensure success of the current uprising. — JG (@jargonspeak) June 12, 2020

You can’t make this up. It was inevitable that some readical geniuses will justify destroying “property” (meaning, someone’s savings/enterprise/job). Here it is: https://t.co/0Pclv8qdKN — Ofir Haivry (@haivry) June 12, 2020

Verified account encouraging and promoting violence…. genius. https://t.co/YSCQjqem4q — Damo (@FarrierDamian) June 12, 2020

There is nothing defensible about this. https://t.co/gmZCnIGVfa — Ohio Warlord Mach Daddy (@spacegeneraljoe) June 12, 2020

You gotta crack a few eggs to make a communist omelette. https://t.co/W2dfg62i3k — Alberto de la Cruz (@albertodelacruz) June 12, 2020

"The end justifies the means" is not a road you want to go down — Just_Mike_S (@Just_Mike_S) June 12, 2020

Violence disgused as righteousness is still violence, which has no place in civil society https://t.co/zslgHcz4ah — Rick Barrett ⚔️🛡⛪️ 📻 (@BarrettBrief) June 12, 2020