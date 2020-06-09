Earlier today, civil rights attorney and talk radio host Leo Terrell was looking forward to his Fox News chat with Dr. Cornel West:
Looking forward to appearing on @seanhannity on @FoxNews. Should be a great discussion with @CornelWest
— TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) June 9, 2020
It ended up being more heated than the above tweet would have indicated:
What the hell just happened on Fox News
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 10, 2020
When the two men were on the air to debate the “defund the police” movement (which has turned out to be a lot different than the name suggests), the atmosphere dimmed:
I was getting sleepy and wanting to call it a night, but I tuned into this and now I'm going to be wide awake until 4am pic.twitter.com/Hoo6Lse6kl
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 10, 2020
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 10, 2020
WATCH: Hannity tries — but fails — to break up this brawl between Cornel West+Leo Terrell.
"We ain't talking about credentials, we're talking about respect!" West says.
Terrell responds, "You get no respect from me. Cut him off!" pic.twitter.com/MfnQh446Pc
— August Takala (@AugustTakala) June 10, 2020
Wow. That escalated quickly.
Well this went well. https://t.co/POlOVqTFZU
— Michael Stevens (@TheOldGuyinFL) June 10, 2020
It was something else.
What's happening? Leo Terrell furiously takes on a furious Cornel West over Defund the Police lunacy. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Tb2BABY38Q
— Dangerous Danishova (@Danishova) June 10, 2020
Wow! @CornelWest loses his cool and drops the N-word in anger against Leo Terrell on @seanhannity. Way to advance your cause, Professor. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
— Benton Quest, PhD (@Benton_C_Quest) June 10, 2020
LOL. OMG straight up like something that should be on comedy central. WTF. https://t.co/ZskvnidVqL
— WoundedCErn (@wounded_c) June 10, 2020
LOL 2 hours ago: https://t.co/o37AgDJeUK
— Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) June 10, 2020
Time moves swiftly.